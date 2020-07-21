Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $317,000 in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,003,895,000 after buying an additional 599,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,303,847,000 after buying an additional 781,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth $794,509,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 24.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after buying an additional 1,572,772 shares in the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $106.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $111.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average is $91.65.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

