Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,302,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,019,000 after buying an additional 95,037 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after buying an additional 97,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,646,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,048,000 after buying an additional 51,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 2.13. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

