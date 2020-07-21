Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $108,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $190,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $57.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

