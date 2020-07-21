Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,991 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,962 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $860,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,958,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $131,418,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 185.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,269,162 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $181,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $242,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.66.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

