Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.55.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.88. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $147.38.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

