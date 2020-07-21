Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barratt Developments (BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON: BDEV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/7/2020 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/6/2020 – Barratt Developments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/6/2020 – Barratt Developments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.08) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 805 ($9.91).

7/3/2020 – Barratt Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 685 ($8.43) to GBX 630 ($7.75). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/26/2020 – Barratt Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 659 ($8.11) to GBX 645 ($7.94). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Barratt Developments was upgraded by analysts at Davy Research to an “outperform” rating.

6/23/2020 – Barratt Developments had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 900 ($11.08). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Barratt Developments had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

6/17/2020 – Barratt Developments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 553 ($6.81) to GBX 589 ($7.25). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Barratt Developments had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 420 ($5.17) to GBX 500 ($6.15). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 547.40 ($6.74) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Barratt Developments Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4.85 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.05). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 520.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 603. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 7.47.

Get Barratt Developments Plc alerts:

In related news, insider Sharon White acquired 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 542 ($6.67) per share, with a total value of £1,967.46 ($2,421.19).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.