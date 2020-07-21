Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Weight Watchers International from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.15.

NASDAQ WW opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $400.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 170,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $4,317,758.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,557,387 shares in the company, valued at $140,435,169.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 757,515 shares of company stock worth $20,463,937. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

