Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 32,832 Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 136.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.