Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 7.5% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 14,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 10.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

SK Telecom stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.