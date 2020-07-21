Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 6,596 Shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Cue Biopharma worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 49.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 137.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,868,815.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CUE stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $646.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.19. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 959.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Sunday, June 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

