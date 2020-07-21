Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 7,870 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ANGI Homeservices were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 525.84 and a beta of 2.06.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGI. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 944,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $6,396,844.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 16,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $274,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 403,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,325,460 shares of company stock valued at $21,224,794 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

