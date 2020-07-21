Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Financial Institutions worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISI. BidaskClub downgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti began coverage on Financial Institutions in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $253.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.10. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

In other news, SVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,198.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $94,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,918.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $185,142 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

