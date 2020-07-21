Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $537,000 Stock Position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,459 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 453,394 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Matador Resources worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,449 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,333,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 882,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,748,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,358,000 after purchasing an additional 141,877 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 923,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 136,704 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Matador Resources Co has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

