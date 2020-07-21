Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $553,000 Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,626 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of Home Bancorp worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 739.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBCP opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $232.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.47). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBCP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Home Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

