Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Haynes International worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Haynes International by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 102,777 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Haynes International by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 48,570 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Haynes International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $279.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.46. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.01 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

