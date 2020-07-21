Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 12,833 Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.38% of Select Bancorp worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Atlas Principals LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Select Bancorp by 692.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 147,632 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Select Bancorp by 54.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 216,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 75,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the first quarter worth $345,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

SLCT opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $141.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.76. Select Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

