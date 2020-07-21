Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,314 Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Select Energy Services worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 79,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 39.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $464.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.04. Select Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Analysts predict that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

