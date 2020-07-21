Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 603 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

AMZN opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,763.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,250.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

