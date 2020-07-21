WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $9.45 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.4% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,763.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,250.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 152.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.