West Bancorporation (WTBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,403 shares in the company, valued at $825,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Gerdin purchased 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $42,501.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,973.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,779 shares of company stock valued at $381,444. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

WTBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of West Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 10th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.