Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.33.

WABC stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 399,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,889,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,617,000 after purchasing an additional 100,007 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,948,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,248,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

