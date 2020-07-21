Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Stock Holdings Cut by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.