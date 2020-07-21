Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 8.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $393.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.36. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.