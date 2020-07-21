Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. Wipro has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,185 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,047,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.