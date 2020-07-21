Yamana Gold (YRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$478.58 million during the quarter.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$7.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.93. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.11 and a 1 year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YRI. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

