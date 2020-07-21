YPF (NYSE:YPF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF (NYSE:YPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

YPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut YPF from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded YPF from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.98.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.69. YPF has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $17.42.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. YPF had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that YPF will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in YPF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in YPF by 174.2% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in YPF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in YPF in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in YPF in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

