Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post sales of $157.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.06 million to $186.56 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $134.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $706.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.99 million to $745.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $892.28 million, with estimates ranging from $786.40 million to $984.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HL. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 3,616.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 509,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 495,455 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 548.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 322,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100,309 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.92. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

