Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Ingersoll-Rand posted sales of $629.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IR. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $397,211,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,990,621 shares of company stock worth $767,986,711 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 42.9% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 240,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 386.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

