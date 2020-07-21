Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $476.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will report $476.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $500.53 million. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Union Gaming Research downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.62.

Shares of IGT opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in International Game Technology by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in International Game Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in International Game Technology by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 107,705 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,347,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 125,726 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

