Zacks: Analysts Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.18 Million

Brokerages predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce $24.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.52 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $147.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $257.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $307.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $407.30 million, with estimates ranging from $355.38 million to $478.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.74 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 3.98%.

HT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

In related news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 20,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 553,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hasu P. Shah purchased 6,250 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 116,049 shares of company stock worth $604,541. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 39,802 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 196,353 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 21,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $17.01.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

