Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.94 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will report sales of $918.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $829.58 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Hertz Global posted sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full-year sales of $6.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hertz Global.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.59). Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTZ shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

In other Hertz Global news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 55,342,109 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $39,846,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 26,899 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $27,436.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,657.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,414,173 shares of company stock worth $39,981,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the first quarter worth $124,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 255.3% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 83,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,464,000 after buying an additional 68,342 shares in the last quarter.

HTZ opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The company has a market cap of $212.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. Hertz Global has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hertz Global (HTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.