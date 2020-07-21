Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $450.91 Million

Brokerages predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce sales of $450.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $445.10 million. Harsco posted sales of $350.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.60 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 30.74%. Harsco’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

In related news, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie sold 41,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $342,197.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolann I. Haznedar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,680.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $13,955,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Harsco by 2,635.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,289,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 1,242,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Harsco by 3,391.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 816,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 792,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the first quarter worth about $5,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Harsco stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. Harsco has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.66.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

