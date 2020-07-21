Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 215.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $128.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.