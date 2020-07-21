Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.38 Million

Analysts expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) to report sales of $8.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.96 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $16.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $44.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.96 million to $46.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.90 million, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $63.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STIM shares. William Blair lowered Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

STIM opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $12.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 476,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 322,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 832.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 125,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

