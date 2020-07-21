Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.30 Million

Brokerages expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to announce sales of $68.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies posted sales of $63.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $316.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $324.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $356.48 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $367.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sailpoint Technologies.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.07 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41.

In related news, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $56,825.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $115,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,073.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,673 shares of company stock worth $2,862,865 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.