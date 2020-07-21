Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Sell

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Get First Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of FBMS opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $427.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 724,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 296,908 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 582,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 72,903 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.