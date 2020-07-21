Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $13,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.12.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $130.68 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

