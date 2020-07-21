Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Bank of America

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.71.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $145.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.07. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 99.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

