$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. BJs Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BJs Wholesale Club.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.37.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 114,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $3,151,810.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,656,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 24,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $861,597.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,922 shares of company stock worth $9,323,114 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJs Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.