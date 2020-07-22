$1.20 Million in Sales Expected for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) will announce sales of $1.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $2.53 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $29.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $123.76 million, with estimates ranging from $78.22 million to $190.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIMT. BidaskClub downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Shares of AIMT opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 22,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

