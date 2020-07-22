$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will report sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

CFG opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 195,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 57,964 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,770,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $8,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

