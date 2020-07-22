$101.03 Million in Sales Expected for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post $101.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $103.00 million. Cyberark Software reported sales of $100.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year sales of $455.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.66 million to $473.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $538.15 million, with estimates ranging from $510.01 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 15.3% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,899,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,530,000 after buying an additional 252,034 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,779,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,242,000 after buying an additional 646,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 71.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,346,000 after buying an additional 658,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,069,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 30.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,800,000 after buying an additional 279,327 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $116.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.25. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.74.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyberark Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.