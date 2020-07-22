$101.03 Million in Sales Expected for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post $101.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $103.00 million. Cyberark Software reported sales of $100.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year sales of $455.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.66 million to $473.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $538.15 million, with estimates ranging from $510.01 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 15.3% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,899,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,530,000 after buying an additional 252,034 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,779,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,242,000 after buying an additional 646,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 71.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,346,000 after buying an additional 658,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,069,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 30.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,800,000 after buying an additional 279,327 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $116.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.25. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.74.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

