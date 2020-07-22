11,830 Shares in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMQQ. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 713.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

