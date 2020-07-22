1,484 Shares in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 1,648.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,592,000 after purchasing an additional 501,169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,866,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the first quarter worth $34,982,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $33,367,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $275.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.02 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $299.83.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.06.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.