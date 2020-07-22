$184.78 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) to report sales of $184.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.32 million to $188.90 million. Redfin posted sales of $197.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $842.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $748.50 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDFN. Bank of America lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Redfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Redfin from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,721. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,492,107.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,204. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 1,772.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Redfin by 368.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 246.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 2.04.

Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

