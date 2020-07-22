1,938 Shares in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 49.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mongodb by 20.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $5,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,079,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $88,706.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,571 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

MDB opened at $218.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.69. Mongodb Inc has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $243.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Mongodb’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

