$198.80 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) to report $198.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.40 million and the highest is $199.20 million. DHT reported sales of $61.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $617.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $575.79 million to $658.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $433.29 million, with estimates ranging from $363.29 million to $503.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). DHT had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $787.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in DHT by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

