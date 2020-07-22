2,226 Shares in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $8,985,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 7.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 576,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,886,000 after buying an additional 38,965 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Allstate by 8.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Raymond James raised their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

