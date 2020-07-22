2,385 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 29,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,489,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,310,000 after acquiring an additional 807,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSL opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

