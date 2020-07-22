$240.13 Million in Sales Expected for Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will announce $240.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Propetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.00 million and the lowest is $99.70 million. Propetro posted sales of $529.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Propetro will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $679.93 million to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $462.32 million to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Propetro.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Propetro had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $395.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.94 million.

PUMP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Propetro from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Propetro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Propetro from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Propetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Propetro has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $564.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.33.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

